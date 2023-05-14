Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+140). A 9.5-run total is set for the game.

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 3-3 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Brewers have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 2-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

