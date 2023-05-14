Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday, May 14 showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Oilers -190 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (+160).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-190)
|Golden Knights (+160)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 42 of their 71 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.2%).
- Edmonton has a record of 21-10 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (67.7% win percentage).
- The Oilers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +160 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
- The Golden Knights have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the NHL.
- On defense, the Oilers have conceded 256 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 games.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
