Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Monday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) at 7:45 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (4-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 15, or 60%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 15-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored 179 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Colin Rea vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Rays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zach Eflin
|May 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Yonny Chirinos
