Monday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) at 7:45 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (4-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 15, or 60%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Milwaukee has scored 179 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Brewers Schedule