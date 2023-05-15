Brewers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
The Brewers are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-110). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 8-7 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 40 chances this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-8
|10-9
|10-8
|13-9
|17-11
|6-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.