Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 11th in baseball with 49 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Brewers are 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 14th in runs scored with 179 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.66 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Peralta is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Peralta will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.