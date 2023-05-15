Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (4-2) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.88 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across seven games.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks seventh in the league (.428) and 52 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a double and an RBI over six innings.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (2-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 6.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
- Flaherty heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this game.
Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers
- He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 14th in the league with 179 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .393 slugging percentage (18th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 49 home runs (11th in the league).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flaherty has a 3.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.
