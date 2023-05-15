Monday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. The Kraken have +170 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-210).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 49 of 94 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Stars are 20-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 40.0%, of the 25 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Seattle has a record of 2-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.60 3.10

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.40 3.00

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.