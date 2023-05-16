The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 122-101 win versus the Warriors, Davis tallied 17 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we break down Davis' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.9 21.9 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA 38.5 41 39.3 PR 35.5 38.4 36.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

