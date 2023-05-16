The Houston Astros (22-19) will look for Yordan Alvarez to prolong a 12-game hitting streak against the Chicago Cubs (19-22) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (6-0, 1.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (3-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 5.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.007.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .214 batting average against him.

Steele is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Steele is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.