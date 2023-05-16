The Houston Astros (22-19) will look for Yordan Alvarez to prolong a 12-game hitting streak against the Chicago Cubs (19-22) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (6-0, 1.82 ERA).

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

  • Javier (3-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 5.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.007.
  • He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
  • Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

  • Steele (6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .214 batting average against him.
  • Steele is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
  • Steele is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).

