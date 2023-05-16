Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.

The Cardinals will call on Jordan Montgomery (2-5) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-2).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Milwaukee this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (180 total, 4.4 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

