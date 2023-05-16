Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 100 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 180 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.279 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier

