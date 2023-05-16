Jordan Montgomery will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) on Tuesday, May 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18), who will answer with Wade Miley. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +150. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-4 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Brewers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Brewers this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

