Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Jokic totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-100 win versus the Suns.

In this article, we dig into Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 32.5 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.1 PRA 50.5 46.1 55.3 PR 41.5 36.3 45.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

