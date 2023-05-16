The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (27.8%).
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
  • The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • This season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles scores 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th defensively.
  • This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
  • The Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
  • Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

