The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)

Lakers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (27.8%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

This season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles scores 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th defensively.

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

The Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

