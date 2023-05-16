In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-6.5) 222.5 -255 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 222.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-6.5) 223 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-6.5) 222.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average a combined 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 27.5 -120 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -120 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -135 17.4
Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

