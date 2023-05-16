In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average a combined 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -120 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -120 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -135 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

