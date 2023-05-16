Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) go head to head at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets beat the Suns on Thursday, 125-100. Jokic scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in 12 assists and 10 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 12 3 1 0 Jamal Murray 26 4 4 4 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 5 3 2 1 2

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 122-101, on Friday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 9 9 2 1 2 Austin Reaves 23 5 6 0 0 4 D'Angelo Russell 19 2 1 1 0 2

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.

James is averaging team highs in points (28.9 per game) and assists (6.8). And he is delivering 8.3 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Lakers receive 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.5 12.7 10.1 1.1 0.8 1.9 Anthony Davis LAL 21.9 14.8 2.6 1.4 2.7 0.2 Jamal Murray DEN 26.1 4.9 6.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 LeBron James LAL 23.2 9.7 5.6 0.8 1.1 1.7 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.1 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.4 Austin Reaves LAL 15 4.9 4.4 0.7 0.2 2.1

