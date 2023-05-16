Top Nuggets vs. Lakers Players to Watch - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) go head to head at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 16
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Nuggets beat the Suns on Thursday, 125-100. Jokic scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in 12 assists and 10 rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|10
|12
|3
|1
|0
|Jamal Murray
|26
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|21
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 122-101, on Friday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|30
|9
|9
|2
|1
|2
|Austin Reaves
|23
|5
|6
|0
|0
|4
|D'Angelo Russell
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.
- James is averaging team highs in points (28.9 per game) and assists (6.8). And he is delivering 8.3 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- The Lakers receive 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.
- Malik Beasley gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.5
|12.7
|10.1
|1.1
|0.8
|1.9
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|21.9
|14.8
|2.6
|1.4
|2.7
|0.2
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26.1
|4.9
|6.3
|1.4
|0.2
|2.8
|LeBron James
|LAL
|23.2
|9.7
|5.6
|0.8
|1.1
|1.7
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14.1
|7.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.4
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|15
|4.9
|4.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.1
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.