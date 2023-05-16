How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 up next.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (47.8%).
- This season, Los Angeles has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (112.2).
- Denver gives up 109.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.3 on the road.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also concede fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).
- In 2022-23 Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
