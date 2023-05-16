The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (47.8%).

This season, Los Angeles has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (112.2).

Denver gives up 109.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.3 on the road.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also concede fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries