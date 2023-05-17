Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 17
Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a bet on Adebayo's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|17.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|9.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.1
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|30
|PR
|27.5
|29.6
|26.9
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Bam Adebayo has made eight shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.
- Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|37
|30
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|38
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|11/30/2022
|39
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|35
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
