Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 12, Adebayo put up 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 96-92 win versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Adebayo's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.1 PRA 29.5 32.8 30 PR 27.5 29.6 26.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bam Adebayo has made eight shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.