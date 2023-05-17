Wednesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals and Corbin Burnes (4-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (183 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule