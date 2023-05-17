Nolan Arenado and Owen Miller will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers take the field at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -110 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 42 games with a total.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-10 10-8 14-10 17-12 7-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.