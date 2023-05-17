Matthew Liberatore starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 51 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 104 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 19th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.286 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (4-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France

