On Wednesday, May 17 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Matthew Liberatore will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Brewers.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 9-13 (winning 40.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

