The St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado is riding a five-game homer streak.

The Cardinals will look to Matthew Liberatore versus the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (4-2).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers are sending Burnes (4-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.

Burnes is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 23-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

