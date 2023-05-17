The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8)

Celtics (- 8) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

As an 8-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Boston is 16-15-1 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Miami puts up as an 8-point underdog.

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points allowed).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

