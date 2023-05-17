Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|212.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|211
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|210.5
|-360
|+300
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 221.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|+100
|11.5
|Derrick White
|7.5
|-125
|12.4
