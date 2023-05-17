The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).

Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).

In home games, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

