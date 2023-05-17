The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).
  • Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).
  • In home games, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is on the road (109.3).
  • The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Questionable Head
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand

