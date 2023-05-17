The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 212.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 212.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 212.5 combined points.

Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 16.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 18 of its 26 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 53 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.

Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 53 64.6% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

