Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 212.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|212.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 212.5 combined points.
- Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 16.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 18 of its 26 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 53 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.
- Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 212.5
|% of Games Over 212.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|53
|64.6%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
- The Heat put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
