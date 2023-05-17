The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 212.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 212.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 212.5 combined points.
  • Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 16.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 18 of its 26 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 53 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.
  • Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 53 64.6% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
  • The Heat put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

