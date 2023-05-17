The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their Eastern Conference finals game 1 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Celtics enter this game after a 112-88 victory against the 76ers on Sunday. Jayson Tatum put up 51 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics.

The Heat came out on top in their last outing 96-92 against the Knicks on Friday. Jimmy Butler totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Head 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

The Celtics have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 114.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat are posting 111.6 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 211.5

