The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are set to square off on Wednesday at TD Garden, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were victorious in their most recent game against the 76ers, 112-88, on Sunday. Tatum was their high scorer with 51 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 51 13 5 2 0 6 Jaylen Brown 25 6 2 2 2 3 Malcolm Brogdon 12 2 2 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their most recent game against the Knicks, 96-92, on Friday. Jimmy Butler was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 8 4 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 23 9 1 2 1 0 Max Strus 14 6 3 0 0 1

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on his team in assists per game (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.3 10.7 5.4 1.1 1.5 3 Jimmy Butler MIA 27.6 6.1 4.3 1.4 0.8 1.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 25.8 5.3 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.2 3.1 1 0.7 0 Al Horford BOS 6.4 8.2 3.3 1.5 2.3 1.4 Kyle Lowry MIA 10.9 3.2 4.7 1.1 1 1.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.