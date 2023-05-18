The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 132-126 loss to the Nuggets, Davis put up 40 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Davis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 22.8 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 14.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 40.5 41 39.6 PR 37.5 38.4 36.9 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

