Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, giving them -150 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 16-9-25 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 52-21-9.

In the 38 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-7-6 record (good for 56 points).

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored two goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 63 times, and are 52-6-5 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-3-0 record (44 points).

In the 73 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-4 (104 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime games.

Florida has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 66 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (47-13-6).

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 39 games this season and has recorded 50 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Panthers went 20-11-3 in those contests (43 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.