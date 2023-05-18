Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) against the Hurricanes (-145).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 45 of 93 games this season.

In the 24 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-9 in those games.

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

Florida has won nine of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.80 2.60

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.30 3.00

