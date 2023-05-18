The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-150).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a 36-18 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 28 games this season, and won 15 (53.6%).

Florida has a record of 11-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

