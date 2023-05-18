Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-150).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina has a 36-18 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 28 games this season, and won 15 (53.6%).
- Florida has a record of 11-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.