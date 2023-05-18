Player prop bet options for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 2 at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Brent Burns has 18 goals and 42 assists for Carolina.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6 at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk has recorded 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4

