Nikola Jokic be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 16, Jokic put up 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks in a 132-126 win against the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.2 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.9 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 53.5 46.1 57.7 PR 42.5 36.3 47.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.