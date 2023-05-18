The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.

Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (37.5%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.2 points per game). On defense it is 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).

At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

