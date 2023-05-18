The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will match up in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams score 233 points per game combined, seven more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -130 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

