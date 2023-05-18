The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 46 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has a record of 29-7, a 80.6% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 53 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Los Angeles has put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-15, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over six times.

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 33-20 ATS record and a 36-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44 Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

