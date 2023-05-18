Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has a record of 29-7, a 80.6% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 53 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Los Angeles has put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-15, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over six times.
- Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 33-20 ATS record and a 36-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|23-18
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-15
|44-38
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.