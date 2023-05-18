The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their Western Conference finals game 2 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently has just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 18 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers following a 132-126 win on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Anthony Davis put up 40 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 117.5 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets put up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Lakers have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, posting 114.3 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226

