The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Nuggets beat the Lakers 132-126, led by Jokic with 34 points. Davis was the high scorer for the losing team with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 10 3 3 2 1 LeBron James 26 12 9 0 1 0 Austin Reaves 23 2 8 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and averages 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is No. 1 on the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game) and assists (6.8), and produces 8.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Lakers receive 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Anthony Davis LAL 22.8 14.1 2.7 1.5 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 23.3 10 6 0.7 1.1 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Austin Reaves LAL 16 4.5 5 0.6 0.2 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5

