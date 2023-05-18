Oak Hill Country Club, a 7,394-yard, par-70 course, will be the setting for the 2023 PGA Championship, with $15M in prize money to be won. Watch the first round on Thursday, May 18. Justin Thomas won this tournament the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Championship

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

Par 70/7,394 yards Thursday TV: ESPN

ESPN Friday TV: ESPN

ESPN Saturday TV: CBS, ESPN

CBS, ESPN Sunday TV: CBS, ESPN

PGA Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Jon Rahm 1st Scottie Scheffler 2nd Rory McIlroy 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Xander Schauffele 5th

PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:11 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 8:33 AM ET Hole 10 Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith 1:47 PM ET Hole 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson 8:00 AM ET Hole 10 Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler 1:36 PM ET Hole 1 Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau 1:25 PM ET Hole 1 Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young 8:22 AM ET Hole 10 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 9:06 AM ET Hole 10 Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau 1:58 PM ET Hole 1 Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay 1:42 PM ET Hole 10 Seamus Power, Chris Kirk, Sung-Jae Im

