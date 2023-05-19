Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates face the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Adebayo put up 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 123-116 win versus the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 30.5 32.8 30.9 PR 27.5 29.6 27.4



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bam Adebayo has made eight shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

