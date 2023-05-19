Oddsmakers have listed player props for Bo Bichette, Cedric Mullins and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Kikuchi has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 14 4.0 9 5 4 7 0 at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has collected 61 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .328/.372/.527 so far this year.

Bichette hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 34 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .266/.356/.475 on the season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 45 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .285/.407/.462 on the season.

Rutschman enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Angels May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

