The Toronto Blue Jays (25-19) and Baltimore Orioles (28-16) battle in AL East play, on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (4-3).

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023

7:07 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (5-0, 3.89 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-3, 4.67 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (5-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across eight games.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Kikuchi has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles are sending Gibson (4-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During nine games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.

Gibson is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the season.

Gibson will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.67), 56th in WHIP (1.404), and 67th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.

