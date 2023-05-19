Bryce Miller will look to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they square off against his Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (228 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Elder is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Elder will try to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Miller (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

