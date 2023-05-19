Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners square off at Truist Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) for his ninth start of the season.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 28th in WHIP (1.122), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .345/.437/.613 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with a double, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashed .268/.400/.575 on the year.

Murphy enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .273/.349/.388 on the season.

France hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 42 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.333/.537 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

