Friday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at 6:40 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Milwaukee this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (183 total), Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule