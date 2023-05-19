Brewers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to beat Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +225 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.
Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-275
|+225
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 43 chances.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-8
|11-11
|10-8
|14-11
|17-12
|7-7
