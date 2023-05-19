Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to beat Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +225 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +225 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 43 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-11 10-8 14-11 17-12 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.