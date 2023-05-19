The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers will send Shane McClanahan and Adrian Houser, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

Milwaukee is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Houser to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits against the Kansas City Royals.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak

