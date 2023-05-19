On Friday, May 19 at 6:40 PM ET, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) in the series opener at Tropicana Field.

The Brewers have been listed as +225 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-275). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Brewers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Brewers and Rays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+225), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Christian Yelich hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 39 times and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Rays have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Brewers this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adrian Houser - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.